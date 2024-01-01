Chakka Jam: Truck drivers launch strike against new penal law

By Riya Baibhawi 04:52 pm Jan 01, 202404:52 pm

Transport unions in India have called for a nation-wide strike

Transporters and truck drivers throughout the country launched a strike on Monday in response to the new hit-and-run provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The "Chakka Jam" led to traffic jams, particularly in cities like Jaipur, Meerut, and Agra, causing inconvenience to commuters. Roadways buses were also severely affected. Various transportation unions from across India, including the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and Assam Driver's Union, participated in the strike.

Why does this story matter?

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, individuals accused of causing fatal crashes and fleeing without reporting to authorities face a 10-year jail term and a fine. The law has two categories, namely, causing death by negligence and escaping after causing death by careless or reckless driving without reporting the incident. The former carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and a fine, while the latter results in up to ten years in jail and a fine.

New law could worsen shortage of drivers

The transport unions are challenging the "stringent provisions" of the newly enacted penal law. Some of them have labeled it a "draconian law" and petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its withdrawal. They argue that while the law aims to reduce road accidents and save lives, it will actually worsen the existing driver shortage in the industry and deter newcomers from joining. This is a significant increase from the current maximum two-year jail sentence under Section 304A.

There is an unsaid rule of blaming larger vehicles: Unions

Transporters warn that the new provisions will worsen the industry's manpower problem, leading to supply chain disruptions that could significantly impact India's economy. Bal Malkit Singh of the All India Motor Transport Congress stated, "Currently, an unsaid rule of blaming the larger vehicles is blindly followed in the country, without considering scenarios of who is at fault." With the punishment increased under the new law, many innocent drivers could face the risk of longer jail sentences.

Passengers seek lifts from private vehicles amid strike

Amidst the strike, commuters resorted to seeking lifts and utilizing private vehicles to reach their destinations. As the protest continues, there has been visible distress reported from all states. Meanwhile, private vehicle drivers took advantage of the situation, charging exorbitant fares from helpless people, as reported by Amar Ujala. It is pertinent to note that in addition to trucks, protesters also stopped roadways buses and e-rickshaws from operating.