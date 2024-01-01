India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

By Chanshimla Varah 05:06 pm Jan 01, 2024

The tradition began on January 1, 1992

India and Pakistan shared a list of their nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The exchange took place under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two nations. This year marks the 33rd time in a row that such lists have been exchanged, with the tradition beginning on January 1, 1992.

Agreement details and current relations

The agreement between India and Pakistan was first signed on December 31, 1988, and became effective on January 27, 1991. It requires both countries to notify each other about nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement every January 1st. This exchange occurs despite the strained relationship between the two nations over issues like Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. Even with these tensions, the 33-year-old practice of sharing information about nuclear facilities has remained unbroken.

Announcement by MEA

Exchange of list of prisoners between India, Pakistan

The term "nuclear installation or facility" includes nuclear power and research reactors, fuel fabrication, uranium enrichment, isotope separation, and reprocessing facilities. Any other installations with fresh or irradiated nuclear fuel and materials in any form and establishments storing significant quantities of radioactive materials are also included. Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the two sides also exchange lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody on January 1 and July 1 every year.