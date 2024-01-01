Gujarat: Father, 3 children jump in front of train, die
In a shocking incident, a man and his three children allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Botad district, Gujarat. The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Mangabhai Vijuda and his three children, Sonam (17), Rekha (21), and Jignesh (19). The Railway Protection Force's sub-inspector VS Gole reported that the event took place at 6:30pm between Ningala and Alampur stations. The family hailed from Nana Sakhpar village in Botad's Gadhada district.
Suicide pact suspected, investigation launched
As per the police, the bodies of all four deceased were found on the tracks and sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, authorities launched an investigation to uncover the reason behind the action. Speaking to PTI, sub-inspector Gole said that, as part of a suicide pact, the four jumped in front of a passenger train on its way from Bhavnagar to Gandhidham. Vijuda was recently released on bail after being arrested for attempted murder due to a conflict with a relative.
Criminal case against father
As of now, the identity of the relative hasn't been disclosed. A similar incident took place in October when a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in Maharashtra's Thane took his own life by jumping in front of a train shortly after being charged with raping his 11-year-old daughter. The man was living with his daughter while his wife was away working in Dubai.
Suicide rate in men higher than women
As per research by the British journal Lancet, the age group with the most suicide deaths in India was 18-29, 30-44, and 45-59 years for men, while it ranged from 18-29 for women. Daily wage earners showed a surge of 170.7% in suicide deaths among men between 2014 and 2021. As per the researchers, women at all educational levels have shown a decline in suicides, while it has been the opposite for men.