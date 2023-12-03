'Yogi of Rajasthan': Mahant Balaknath among BJP's top CM candidates

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:02 pm Dec 03, 202304:02 pm

Mahant Balaknath aka Yogi of Rajasthan is among strong BJP's contenders for Rajasthan CM post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s possible victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections has led to speculation about potential chief minister candidates, with spiritual leader Mahant Balaknath's name emerging as a top contender. The Alwar MP is currently ahead of Congress's candidate Imran Khan in the Tijara seat. Balaknath, who hails from a farming family, became sannyasi (ascetic) at a young age and joined an ashram (religious school) when he was just six years old.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress is looking to retain power in Rajasthan and break the state's jinx of bringing in different parties after every term. The BJP's election campaign was focused on an "anti-incumbency" wave in the state. There are 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, but polling took place for 199 seats after a Congress candidate from Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat, Gurmeet Singh Konoor died of sepsis.

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath campaigned for Balaknath

A day before the results, Balaknath (39) reportedly met BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh. However, he remained tight-lipped about his chances for the CM position. "As far as the CM post is concerned, our prime minister is the face of BJP and we will continue to work under his leadership. The decision on...CM will be taken by the party," he stated. Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for Balaknath.

Other contenders for Rajasthan CM post from BJP

The two-time former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje, is also reportedly among the contenders for the CM post in Rajasthan. She has been the face of the BJP in Rajasthan for the last 20 years, since 2003, when she first became the CM. Other candidates include Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Accused of buying land worth Rs. 52 crore by Congress

As the eighth mahant of Rohtak's Mastnath Mutt, Balaknath oversees several educational institutions and hospitals. The Congress had previously accused him of purchasing 32 acres of land in Canada worth Rs. 52 crore through hawala money, which he dismissed as "baseless and frivolous." Often referred to as the "Yogi of Rajasthan," Balaknath shares a connection with Adityanath as they both belong to the Nath sect, and he considers the latter as his "big brother."

Know about early poll trends

Meanwhile, the current trends indicate the BJP is inching ahead in three states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, with 163, 110, and 55 seats, respectively. In Telangana, however, the Congress is inching ahead, leading by 64 seats. As of 2:00 pm, the BJP had already clinched three seats in Rajasthan. Mahendra Pal Meena won in Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh constituency, while Samaram won in the Pindwara Abu constituency.