Board exam will be held twice a year: Centre

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 23, 2023 | 02:33 pm 1 min read

Board exam will be held twice a year

The Ministry of Education reportedly announced on Wednesday that board exams will be held twice a year in the country. The students would be allowed to retain their best score, PTI reported. Per the new curriculum framework for classes 11 and 12, students will need to study two languages, of which at least one must be Indian.

Major changes in education system in line with NEP

According to the Centre, the major changes in the education system would be in line with the New Education Policy (NEP). It further said that textbooks will be developed for the 2024 academic session. "The emphasis of the board examinations will be on evaluating students' comprehension of the subjects, leading to a reduction in the need for extensive coaching and memorization," the framework reads.

School boards to develop 'on-demand' exams soon

Furthermore, the selection of subjects in the 11th and 12th grades will no longer be confined to specific streams. The students will instead have the flexibility to make their own choices. The current practice of "covering" textbooks in the classroom will also be avoided. It will also encourage school boards to develop capacities to offer "on-demand" exams.

