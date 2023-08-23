Mizoram: 17 workers dead as under-construction railway bridge collapses

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 23, 2023 | 02:44 pm 1 min read

At least 17 people working on an under-construction railway bridge died after it collapsed near Mizoram's Sairang on Wednesday

At least 17 people working on an under-construction railway bridge died after it collapsed near Mizoram's Sairang on Wednesday. Several others are feared trapped inside the debris. Reportedly, around 35-40 workers were present at the site, which is located nearly 21km from Aizawl, when the accident occurred at around 11:00am. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Many others are missing: Police

Bridge part of project to connect all northeastern state capitals

Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said the collapsed bridge was part of an Indian Railways' project to connect all state capitals in the northeast. "It has been under construction for some years now... We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the accident and how many people actually were on it when it occurred," he said.

Mizoram has only 1 railway station

Rail connectivity is poor in the northeast, primarily due to its hilly terrain, among other factors. Mizoram has only one operational railway station—the Bairabi Railway Station—in Kolasib district's Bairabi town, which connects to Katakhal Junction in Assam. The redevelopment of this small station began in 2016. The 51.38-km railway line commissioned between Bairabi and Sairang will reportedly have 204 bridges and 24 tunnels.

