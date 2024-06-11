Next Article

Dream Slate Pictures to produce Kiran Bedi's biopic

1st female IPS officer, Kiran Bedi's biopic in the works

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Jun 11, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Kiran Bedi, who shattered glass ceilings as the first woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), is set to receive a biopic. Dream Slate Pictures will unveil her inspiring story on the big screen, reported Variety. Titled Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't, this biographical film is set for a 2025 release, promising to delve into the untold facets of Bedi's life and career.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bedi is a revered figure in India, recognized for her groundbreaking work as the first female IPS officer. Her career was distinguished by significant achievements, such as spearheading a successful anti-drug campaign in Delhi and initiating reforms at Tihar Jail. These accomplishments led to her receiving the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1994. After retiring from the IPS, she transitioned into politics and served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from 2016 to 2021.

Statement

'This story is not just my story': Bedi on biopic

In a statement, Bedi expressed that the film is not just about her but also represents an Indian woman's story. She said, "My story began at the age of nine when my father said, 'Life is on an incline, you either go up or you come down,' and my mother said, 'You shall be a giver and not a receiver.' These statements remained my guiding principles." "We aim to release this film in the 50th International Year of the Woman."

Director's statement

'Four years of expansive research have been dedicated': Director

The film will be penned and directed by Kushaal Chawla, acclaimed for his work on Another Time. Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming project, Chawla said, "This film is a labor of love. Four years of expansive research and scriptwriting have been dedicated to ensuring an authentic and insightful portrayal of Kiran Bedi, India's most beloved and iconic cop." "She has been a tremendous inspiration to me, and having her trust to direct this film is truly a blessing."

Previous film

Bedi's life was also documented in a 2008 documentary

Bedi's life and career were previously documented in the 2008 documentary Kiran Bedi: Yes Madam, Sir, directed by Megan Doneman. The film provides an in-depth look at Bedi's life, from her early days as a tennis champion to her groundbreaking role in the IPS. It also explores her tenure as the Inspector General of Prisons in Tihar Jail and her subsequent entry into politics. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.