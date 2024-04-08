Next Article

Kavitha's regular bail plea remains under consideration

Delhi court rejects interim bail plea of BRS's K Kavitha

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:00 am Apr 08, 202411:00 am

What's the story The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday denied the interim bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Her regular bail plea remains under consideration and is scheduled for a hearing on April 20.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kavitha was the third high-profile politician to be arrested in the case, after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal became the first sitting chief minister to be arrested in the case. Both Sisodia and Kejriwal are lodged in Tihar Jail, while Singh was let out of the jail after six months on Wednesday. He had been in custody since October 2023, after his arrest by the ED in the same case.

Arrest details

Kavitha's arrest and alleged involvement in bribery

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on March 15. The federal agency has alleged that she is a key player in the "South Group." This group is accused of bribing Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party with ₹100 crore for a significant share of liquor licenses in the city. Following her arrest, she was placed into judicial custody for 14 days.

CBI investigation

CBI to interrogate Kavitha in excise policy case

In addition to the ED, Kavitha is also under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had summoned her in February, but she did not appear before them, citing an exemption granted by the Supreme Court. Recently, a Delhi court approved the CBI's request to question Kavitha next week about her involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

Evidence examination

CBI to examine WhatsApp conversations and seized documents

The CBI plans to question Kavitha about WhatsApp conversations found on her chartered accountant and co-accused Butchibabu Gorantla's phone. They will also scrutinize documents and phones seized during their investigation. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has granted permission for this interrogation and for recording her statements at Tihar, where she has been detained since March 26.