A 25-year-old lost his life at a water park in the GIP

Man dies after taking water slide at Noida mall

10:35 am Apr 08, 2024

What's the story A 25-year-old Delhi resident, Dhanjay Maheshwari, lost his life at the Entertainment City water park located in the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Noida. Maheshwari and four of his friends had planned to spend their Sunday afternoon at the water park. After preparing for their day out, they headed to one of the slides where Maheshwari began experiencing breathing difficulties.

Emergency response

Victim rushed to hospital, pronounced dead on arrival

Despite attempts to rest and recover, Maheshwari's condition did not improve. He was swiftly transported to Kailash Hospital in an ambulance provided by the GIP Mall authorities. However, upon arrival at the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. The incident has prompted an investigation by the local police, officials said.

Legal proceedings

Investigation underway to ascertain cause of death

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), Manish Mishra, confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated. He stated, "We have initiated legal proceedings and the body has been sent for autopsy after which the reason could be confirmed." Maheshwari's body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.

Investigation progress

Allegations of negligence under police scrutiny

Following the incident, Maheshwari's family members arrived in Noida. They have raised allegations of negligence against the mall's management, which are currently under police scrutiny. As part of the ongoing investigation into the event, CCTV footage from the water park is also being reviewed by law enforcement agencies.