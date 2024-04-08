Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:58 pm Apr 08, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Sanjay Singh, an MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption in relation to electoral bonds. Singh alleged that numerous unprofitable companies have made substantial donations to the BJP through the now-scrapped poll bond scheme. He presented a list of 33 such firms, all operating at a loss, yet making significant contributions to the BJP's coffers. "Corruption has been committed under the guise of electoral bonds, with tax exemptions being granted," Singh stated.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In January 2018, the Centre announced that the poll bond scheme would allow citizens to purchase bonds from the State Bank of India (SBI) to support political parties. The scheme enabled a qualifying political party to redeem the bonds exclusively through a bank account. The scheme had been embroiled in controversy ever since it was launched, with several opposition parties accusing the BJP of keeping the scheme "opaque and secretive."

Data release

Electoral bonds data revealed ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Singh's remarks come just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, the Election Commission of India released comprehensive data on electoral bonds provided by the SBI, as directed by the Supreme Court. The data contained details that could potentially link bond purchasers with political parties that cashed them. To recall, the SC had struck down the Electoral Bonds Scheme in February calling it "unconstitutional."

Details

Tax exemptions and donations: AAP's claims against BJP

Singh further detailed that over half of these companies, specifically 17, paid negligible taxes or were granted tax exemptions. "Out of these 33 firms, 17 have either paid no tax or received tax exemptions. Six firms have donated ₹600 crore to the BJP," he explained. Singh highlighted instances where companies donated amounts far exceeding their profits — one company gave three times its profits and another gave 93 times its profits, he said.

Investigation call

AAP demands investigation into alleged electoral bond scam

The AAP leader also alleged that contracts worth ₹3.8 lakh crore were awarded by the BJP to various companies who made donations through the electoral bond scheme. Singh called for an investigation into what he termed as an "electoral bond scam" by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax department. He insisted on a thorough probe to uncover any potential corruption linked to these transactions.

Singh gets bail

AAP leaders in jail

Notably, Singh walked out of Tihar Jail last week after he was granted bail by the SC in the Delhi excise policy case. The bail to Singh came as a reprieve to the AAP whose top leadership, including National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in judicial custody. While Kejriwal and Sisodia have been arrested in the excise policy case, Jain is serving jail time in a disproportionate asset case.