BJP got major share of bonds from firm owned by liquor policy case approver

Approver in excise case gave BJP Rs. 34cr through bonds

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:39 pm Mar 24, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received Rs. 34.5 crore worth electoral bonds from one of the approvers in the Delhi liquor policy case, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Sarath Chandra Reddy, owner of Aurobindo Pharma and a key witness in the case, purchased electoral bonds worth Rs. 52 crore, of which 66% went to the BJP. The remaining bonds were claimed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night in an ongoing probe into the Delhi liquor scam case. He was reportedly arrested based on Reddy's statement. Reddy was arrested in the excise policy case in November 2022. Interestingly, five days after his arrest, Aurobindo Pharma donated electoral bonds worth Rs. 5 crore, which went to the BJP. In June 2023, the ED filed a motion with the court to pardon Reddy and make him approver.

Aurobindo Pharma

Atishi mentions Reddy's electoral bond payments

On Saturday, AAP leader Atishi mentioned Reddy's electoral bond payments, implying that the ED was operating on behalf of the ruling BJP. She said that the "money trail," which the probe agency specified in its case against Kejriwal, can be tracked back to the BJP. The AAP leader also urged the ED to initiate a case against the BJP, alleging it received "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts and demanded the party president JP Nadda's arrest.

Reddy's role

Reddy's alleged engagement in unfair market practices

After Reddy was made approver, Aurobindo Pharma made another set of donations worth Rs. 25 crore in November 2023. This also went to the BJP. At the time the ED arrested Reddy, he was accused of participating in unfair market practices to exploit the now-abolished liquor policy. He was linked to a group known as the "South Group," which allegedly provided kickbacks totaling Rs. 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders through Vijay Nair—the party's communication head.

Overall

Aurobindo Pharma purchased electoral bonds 6 times

Overall, Aurobindo Pharma purchased electoral bonds six times, with the BJP receiving the donation four of those times. In January 2022, the company donated Rs. 3 crore to the BJP. Then, in July 2022, the company donated Rs. 1.5 crore to the party again. The final two donations—worth Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 25 crore—also went to the BJP.

No response

Reddy, BJP yet to comment on AAP's allegations

So far, neither Reddy nor Aurobindo Pharma have responded to the allegations made by the AAP. The BJP has also not issued any immediate response to the AAP's allegations. To note, Aurobindo Pharma is one of the top pharmaceutical companies in India, with a global footprint in 150 countries and exceeding Rs. 24,000 crore in revenue in 2023.