The farmers have vowed to intensify the stir

Bharat Bandh today: Farmers to join widespread 'chakka jam'

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:49 am Feb 16, 202409:49 am

What's the story Several farmers' unions have called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Friday, in solidarity with the "Delhi Chalo" protest march. The farmers have vowed to intensify the stir and continue their march. This came after a five-hour meeting between the Centre and farmer leaders on Thursday saw no breakthrough. The next round of meeting is scheduled for Sunday. Notably, as the protest enters its fourth day, Section 144 continues in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region, prohibiting large gatherings.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Tuesday, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana launched a protest over their demands, which include a law that ensures a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Furthermore, they are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. The agitators also want the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from the 2020-21 protests) and "justice" for the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Chakka jam planned

What are the Bharat Bandh's timings

The "Bharat Bandh" started at 6:00am and will continue to be in effect until 4:00pm. According to reports, the protesters will take part in "chakka jam" (road blockade) across major highways from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. To recall, Punjab farmers', who started their march on Tuesday, were stopped by police at the Shambhu and Khanuari borders between the state and Haryana. While farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who also joined the protest on Tuesday, had to face heavy security curbs.

Emergency services operational

What to expect during Bharat Bandh

During the strike, transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions will be closed. However, emergency services like ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, essential services for weddings, medical shops will not be affected. Students attending board exams won't be impacted either.

Solidarity with farmers' march

Other organizations support bandh call

Many other organizations have also supported the call for a "Bharat Bandh." A group of leaders of nine central trade unions will hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday over their 21 demands. These demands include a legal guarantee on MSP (what the farmers are also seeking), minimum pension and minimum wage. Separately, Harayana Roadways employees have backed the bandh call. The staffers have said all toll booths will remain for three hours as part of the strike.

Advisory

Traffic advisory in view of protests

Amid the farmers' protest, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, detailing alternative routes for commuters. Police have also urged the citizens traveling to Delhi from Noida or Gurugram to use the metro services to avoid any inconvenience. To note, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 in the capital until March 12 in view of the protest. Entry of tractors into the capital, carrying guns as well as makeshift weapons, and the collection of petrol cans are prohibited.

Thursday's meeting

We should find solutions: Farmer leader

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held the third round of talks with the farmer leaders on Thursday night. After the meeting, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We should not just keep discussing the issues, we should also find solutions." Munda, told reporters, that the issues will be discussed in detail on Sunday. Mann added that there was a "very positive conversation" at the meeting and a consensus was reached on several issues.