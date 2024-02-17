Arvind Kejriwal due in court today as he seeks trust vote in assembly

Kejriwal to appear before court today over skipping ED summons

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:25 am Feb 17, 202410:25 am

What's the story The Delhi Assembly will take up a motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. This comes amid allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to "poach" its MLAs. Kejriwal might also appear before the Rouse Avenue Court Court on Saturday to explain his reasons for skipping the five summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the Delhi liquor policy case.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The AAP supremo's move to appear before the Delhi court comes ahead of the probe agency's sixth summons to appear before it on Monday (February 19). This is also the second time the Kejriwal administration has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly, where the AAP holds 62 seats and the BJP has eight seats.

Kejriwal's claim

MLAs offered Rs. 25 crore to join BJP: Kejriwal

Moving the vote of confidence motion in the assembly on Friday, Kejriwal stated that two AAP MLAs had informed him about being approached by the BJP. They alleged that the Delhi CM would soon get arrested. "The MLAs were told that 21 AAP legislators have agreed to leave the party, and more are in touch with the BJP. They offered MLAs Rs. 25 crore to join the BJP. The MLAs told me they didn't accept it," he said.

Twitter Post

You can watch Kejriwal's comments here

Court visit

Kejriwal summoned by court for non-compliance with ED summons

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court summoned Kejriwal on Saturday after he failed to respond to multiple summonses from the ED in a money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped excise policy case. The court noted that Kejriwal was "legally bound" to comply with the summons. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also scheduled to appear before the court as his judicial custody period ends on Saturday.

ED summons

Kejriwal skipped 5 summonses in liquor police case

The AAP supremo has skipped ED's five previous summonses, with him and his party repeatedly arguing that they were illegal and the agency's only purpose was to apprehend him. Since the probe agency issued the first summons to the case, there has been intense speculation that the agency would arrest the Delhi chief minister after his questioning.