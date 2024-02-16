Elvish Yadav has denied all allegations

Cobra, krait venom found in Elvish Yadav's rave party samples

By Riya Baibhawi 07:06 pm Feb 16, 202407:06 pm

What's the story YouTuber and Bigg Boss﻿ OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is under scrutiny following confirmation of presence of snake venom at a party he attended in November 2023. Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, citing forensic evidence, said the cobra and krait venom were found in samples from a rave party he attended in Noida. To recall, the party was raided on suspicion of snake venom being used as an intoxicant, with Yadav accused of involvement in its supply and use.

Last year, five people were arrested for snake smuggling in a sting operation by NGO People for Animals (PFA). These people had admitted to providing snakes for Yadav's party, leading to the rescue of nine snakes, including five cobras, and the recovery of about 20 ml of suspected snake venom from the party venue. During interrogation, a supplier Rahul Yadav also confessed that all of them supplied snake venom at rave parties organized by Yadav.

UP Police have questioned Yadav twice, based on Rahul's statements. However, Yadav has denied the allegations and implicated Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, stating that the snakes in one of his videos were provided by the singer. Meanwhile, Fazilpuria has also denied involvement, asserting that he has no links to rave parties.

Earlier, samples from the rave party were sent to the Jaipur FSL for analysis, resulting in an FIR against Yadav at the Noida Sector 49 Police station on November 3, 2023. As of now, no charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 have been invoked, as there were no other drugs found at the party. The social media star has dismissed the charges as baseless and fake and promised full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

Yadav recently captured headlines, this time for slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant. The confrontation started when the man allegedly insulted Yadav. Addressing the situation, the YouTuber clarified in an audio statement, "I am not interested in fighting or slapping someone." "I click photos with whoever asks, but if you make a personal remark, I don't spare them either," he added.