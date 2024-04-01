Next Article

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will spend next two weeks in Tihar Jail

What does Arvind Kejriwal's Tihar routine look like

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:14 pm Apr 01, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will spend the next two weeks in Tihar Jail in the excise policy case after his Enforcement Directorate custody ended on Monday. This makes Kejriwal the fourth member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the fifth opposition leader to be imprisoned in Tihar. This comes amidst escalating political tension between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its adversary, the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance, just days before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 21, the ED arrested the CM in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. He was detained after he skipped nine central agency summonses and has been running his government from the ED lock-up since then. Earlier in the day, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sent Kejriwal to judicial remand till April 15. The court also allowed him to meet his wife—Sunita Kejriwal—and ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj before he is shifted to the jail.

In Tihar jail

Kejriwal joins other AAP leaders in Tihar

Reports said Kejriwal will be held in Tihar's Jail No 2. His former deputy Manish Sisodia is detained in Jail No 1, while AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh are in Jail No 7 and Jail No 5 respectively. Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter—K Kavitha—is in Jail No 6's women's section for her alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. Notably, Sisodia and Singh have also been detained in the same case.

Jail routine

Kejriwal's daily routine and provisions in Tihar Jail

Kejriwal's daily routine in jail will begin at dawn with breakfast. Depending on court proceedings, he will either attend court or consult with his legal team. Lunch will be served between 10:30 and 11am, followed by his confinement to his cell until 3pm. Inmates are allowed a cup of tea and two biscuits at 3:30pm, can confer with their lawyers at 4pm, and are served dinner at 5:30pm before being secured for the night by 7pm.

Detention provisions

Kejriwal's health and personal provisions in detention

Kejriwal is permitted to watch television except during scheduled prison activities. Medical personnel are available round the clock for emergencies and routine check-ups—a crucial provision for Kejriwal who is diabetic. His lawyer has requested a special diet due to his health condition. He can meet family members twice a week—provided their names are on a list cleared by prison security. A request has also been made for copies of the Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, and "How Prime Ministers Decide."