Kejriwal's arrest marked the 16th arrest in the now-scrapped excise policy case

Security bolstered as AAP plans protests against Kejriwal's arrest today

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:20 am Mar 24, 202411:20 am

What's the story The Delhi Police upped security measures throughout the capital on Sunday ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's protest over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The AAP declared its intention to hold a candlelight march and effigy burning as a demonstration against the "dictatorship" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Police presence and multi-tiered barricades have been set up on routes leading to BJP headquarters, ITO, and near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, where AAP members are likely to assemble.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ED apprehended Kejriwal on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. After his arrest, he was sent to ED custody for six days, until March 28. The AAP described his arrest as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Kejriwal's arrest marked the 16th apprehension in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

AAP's protest

Delhi under tight security on Sunday

Ahead of AAP's protest, a high-ranking police official confirmed that security measures have been bolstered across Delhi. "We received information that AAP workers and leaders will stage a protest. To maintain peace and order, we have intensified security in the national capital," the official told PTI. Alongside Delhi Police personnel, paramilitary forces armed with anti-riot gear have been positioned throughout the city. Moreover, Delhi Traffic Police has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and organize diversions if required.

Earlier protest

AAP leaders apprehended during Friday's protests

All AAP leaders and supporters are expected to gather at Shaheedi Park to protest against the BJP on Sunday. This is the second mega protest by the AAP after Friday. Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by cops on Friday after they declined to leave the national capital's ITO intersection. More than 150 protesters were also detained near the ITO on the same day.

Kejriwal's stand

Kejriwal continues as Delhi CM despite apprehension

Meanwhile, Kejriwal continued to carry out his duties as chief minister despite his arrest. On Sunday morning, he issued his first order to the government while in ED custody. The order is related to the Water Ministry, and the directive was sent via note to Atishi. Even after his arrest, the AAP supremo hasn't tendered his resignation from his CM post, and his party leaders have assured that Kejriwal would continue and "run the government from jail if needed."