Next Article

BJP reveals 5th list for Lok Sabha elections

By Shikha Chaudhry 10:22 pm Mar 24, 202410:22 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list features 111 individuals across 17 states, including notable newcomers such as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, business tycoon Naveen Jindal, and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Take a look at the complete list.

Details

Fresh faces in BJP's Lok Sabha election lineup

Interestingly, Ranaut will make her electoral debut from Mandi in her native state of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Jindal, a new addition and ex-Congress MP, will represent Kurukshetra in Haryana. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court who joined the BJP post voluntary retirement, will run from Tamluk in Bengal. Notably, he is the first retired judge to join electoral politics.

Twitter Post

Ranaut says she is elated

Exclusions

Key BJP leaders excluded from Lok Sabha elections

Further, the party has decided to exclude several prominent leaders including Varun Gandhi, Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and General VK Singh, along with former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde. Gandhi's seat in Pilibhit has been allocated to ex-Congressman Jitin Prasada. However, Maneka Gandhi, Varun's mother, will be running from Sultanpur.

Fact

Other distinguished candidates in BJP's Lok Sabha lineup

Separately, Kerala BJP head K Surendran will compete against Congress's Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. Actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Ram in the TV series Ramayan, has been fielded from Meerut Lok Sabha seat previously occupied by actress Hema Malini. She has been dropped. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will run from Sambhalpur and party spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri. Plus, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been fielded from Begusarai and Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.