Who's K Surendran, BJP's Wayanad candidate contesting against Rahul Gandhi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:22 am Mar 25, 202411:22 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Kerala chief, K Surendran, has been named as a party candidate to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency of the state. He will face off against the sitting MP and former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi. Surendran's nomination from the seat probably made the contest interesting and high-octane given his popularity and stature. It is unclear whether Congress will nominate Gandhi for Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, which he lost in the 2019 elections.

Early life, career

Surendran began political career with ABVP

Surendran was born on March 10, 1970, in Ulliyeri, Kozhikode, Kerala. He graduated from Zamorins Guruvayurappan College Kozhikode in Science. Surendran began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s student wing. During his early days in politics, Surendran held a variety of political posts, including director of the North Malabar District Co-operative Marketing Society, president of Desa Seva Samskarika Kendram, and founder director board member of the National Yuva Co-operative Society.

Profile

Surendran's political trajectory, controversies

A notable political figure from north Kerala, Surendran took over as the BJP state president in 2020. His last Lok Sabha battle was in 2019 from Pathanamthitta constituency where he finished third. In 2021, he made unsuccessful bids in two Kerala Assembly elections from Manjeswaram and Konni constituencies. Surendran was arrested and spent over a month in jail during the 2018 Sabarimala agitation. Moreover, he was accused of threatening a Bahujan Samajwadi Party candidate to withdraw from the 2021 election.

Surendran expressed gratitude on nomination

BJP list

BJP confirms candidates for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

The BJP has so far unveiled 398 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list is almost finalized for the 543-member House. Prominent nominees in the 5th list released on Sunday include Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, Himachal, Ramayan serial actor Arun Govil from Meerut, business tycoon Naveen Jindal, and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Sita Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, will contest from Dumka after parting ways with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Exclusions

Key BJP leaders excluded from Lok Sabha elections

Separately, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will run from Sambhalpur and party spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri. Another Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been fielded from Begusarai and Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib. Further, the party has decided to exclude several prominent leaders, including Varun Gandhi, Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and General VK Singh. Gandhi's seat in Pilibhit has been allocated to ex-Congressman Jitin Prasada. Notably, Maneka Gandhi, Varun's mother, will be running from Sultanpur.