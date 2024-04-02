Next Article

BJP playing 'game of deceit': Nath after aides quit Congress

What's the story Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in a "game of lies, deceit, and bargaining." This came after Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah and Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake—trusted aides of Nath—switched their allegiance to the BJP. The Congress veteran raised his concerns over the alleged misuse of power by the BJP to pressure opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Nath recently sparked headlines amid speculation of his potential switch to the BJP ahead of the general elections. Allegedly, the Congress leader was upset after being held responsible for the party's electoral setback in Madhya Pradesh and being ousted as the state party chief. Speculation also suggested that approximately 10-11 MLAs of the Congress—loyal to him—might join the BJP alongside Nath. Later, dismissing the speculations as "rumors," Nath reportedly told Congress leaders that he will remain with the party.

Statement

BJP turning Chhindwara into ranbhoomi: Nath

In a post on X, Nath said, "Chhindwara has been my 'karmabhoomi' (workplace), but the BJP wants to turn this sacred land into a 'ranbhoomi' (battlefield)." He said the BJP was misusing money, muscle and administrative privileges to threaten opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 elections. "Before every election, the BJP plays the game of lies, deceit, and bargaining...election results will reveal that the people of Chhindwara have given appropriate punishment to the BJP for this crime," he added.

BJP's response

BJP responds to Nath's allegations

In response to Nath's allegations, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said people are eager for a change from Congress rule. "The lotus will bloom 100% and people are now fed up with the dictatorship of a family. We have said that we will provide them protection," Vijayvargiya said. "People want development and they trust the BJP government here...People want freedom from Congress. Many people, including more than 100 sarpanches, district panchayat members, MLAs have joined the BJP," he added.

Chhindwara

Chhindwara, sole seat won by Congress in 2019 LS polls

Nath has represented Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha a record nine times. In the 2019 elections, it was the sole seat won by the Congress in MP. His son Nakul Nath is the incumbent parliamentarian from the seat. The Congress has nominated Nakul again for the Chhindwara constituency, while the BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu. The Lok Sabha elections in MP will be held in first four phases—on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.