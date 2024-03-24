Next Article

Neha Sharma's father is an MLA from Bihar's Bhagalpur constituency

Neha Sharma to contest Lok Sabha election from Bihar?

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:13 pm Mar 24, 202412:13 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated Lok Sabha election might mark Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's debut in politics, her father and Congress leader Ajay Sharma recently hinted. Ajay, an MLA from Bihar's Bhagalpur constituency, claimed Neha might get a ticket from the constituency if the grand old party secures the seat after the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) seat-sharing discussions. "If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha..to contest...But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that," Ajay said.

Video of Congress MLA's comments

Seat-sharing talks

INDIA bloc's seat-sharing declaration anticipated soon

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's seat-sharing declaration for Bihar is set to be made next week, as per Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former state Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. After participating in the opposition bloc's rally in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Yadav returned to Patna on March 18 and stated that the seat-sharing among Mahagathbandhan allies would be finalized soon. "Everything will be decided in two or three days. It is in the final stages," he added.

Congress's boost

Recent boost for Congress in Bihar

On Wednesday, prominent Bihar politician Pappu Yadav officially merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress in Delhi. Speaking about the merger, Pappu stated, "The honor that the entire Congress family has given is enough for us." "Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have given us a lot of love," he added. Speculations about a merger came after Pappu met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence earlier in the week.

Bihar polls

BJP discloses candidates for Bihar's Lok Sabha elections

The INDIA bloc's rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has announced its candidates for the general election in Bihar. The saffron will contest 17 out of 40 seats in the state, while the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has secured 16 seats. The Lok Janashakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates in five seats, including Hajipur and Jamui. Meanwhile, Hindustani Awas Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.