Next Article

PM Modi's big claim regarding Northeast in Arunachal's Itanagar

Northeast strong corridor for trade with South, East Asia: Modi

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:32 pm Mar 09, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on Saturday. While lauding the recent development in the Northeast, the prime minister argued that the region was emerging as a strong corridor for trade with South and East Asia. Besides launching the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization (UNNATI) scheme worth Rs. 10,000 crore, he also inaugurated the Sela Tunnel.

Ashta Lakshmi

PM Modi talks about 'Ashta Lakshmi' vision

Addressing a crowd at the "Viksit Bharat Viksit North East" program, PM Modi said, "We are working for the development and progress of the Northeast in line with our vision of 'Ashta Lakshmi'." "The Northeast is emerging as a strong corridor for harnessing trade and tourism ties with our partners in South Asia and East Asia," the prime minister added.

Modi efficiency

Attacks Congress during Itanagar address

PM Modi also attacked the Congress during his address in Itanagar and lauded his administration's efficiency. He emphasized the effectiveness of his government's efforts by contrasting them with the alleged sluggishness of the opposition, saying, "What we have accomplished in the last five years would have taken the Congress two decades." It is worth noting that PM Modi's visit to the once-neglected region comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Twitter Post

You can watch PM Modi's comments on Congress here

Sela Tunnel

PM on 'Modi Ki Guarantee' in Northeast

He also mentioned his "Modi ki Guarantee" poll plank and stated that the strategic Sela Tunnel is evidence of that. "You must have heard of 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. You will realize its meaning once you reach Arunachal," PM Modi said. "The entire Northeast is a witness to this. I laid the foundation of the Sela Tunnel here in 2019, and today it has been inaugurated," added the PM.

More projects

Sela Tunnel, other projects worth Rs. 55,600 crore launched

The Sela Tunnel, dubbed the world's longest twin-lane tunnel, consists of two tunnels and a connecting road. It has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 825 crore by the Border Road Organization (BRO). The tunnel, once completed, will reportedly reduce travel time between Tezpur and Tawang by more than an hour. PM Modi also inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stones of numerous other development projects worth Rs. 55,600 crore in Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal.