Delhi Police condemns 'officer kicking namazis' incident in Inderlok

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:12 pm Mar 09, 202401:12 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police on Saturday expressed regret over an incident in Delhi's Inderlok area, where a police officer was caught on video allegedly assaulting individuals offering namaz on a road. In a statement, the department condemned the event and urged the public to maintain communal harmony. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for northeast Delhi took to social media, stating, "We condemn the Inderlok incident. Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident."

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Friday afternoon, Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar (35) was caught on camera kicking men offering namaz outside a mosque on a road in North Delhi's Inderlok area. The video clip also showed two other policemen, shouting at the devotees to fold their mats and leave the spot. The incident triggered tension and protests in the area after the purported video clip of the incident went viral. Tomar was immediately suspended after that.

Peace appeal

DCP northeast Delhi calls for communal harmony

In a social media post, the DCP of northeast Delhi urged citizens to maintain communal harmony and disregard rumors. "We call on the people to maintain communal harmony and not pay heed to rumors," he wrote on X. The department also stressed the need for cooperation between police and citizens in upholding law and order. To recall, northeast Delhi witnessed communal riots in 2020 after wide-spread protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), proposed by the central government.

Twitter Post

Details

Strict disciplinary action being taken: DCP North

Responding to the incident, DCP North, Manoj Kumar Meena, earlier on Friday said the accused officer had been suspended. He also assured that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the accused officer, who was the police post-in-charge. "Action has been taken against the police officer seen in the viral video. The police post in charge has also been suspended. Strict disciplinary action is being taken," Meena said, adding that that the situation in the area has returned to normal.