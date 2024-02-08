Security has been strengthened in Delhi and neighboring areas in wake of the farmers' protest

Traffic jams at Delhi-Noida border amid farmers protest

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:54 pm Feb 08, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Massive traffic jams were reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday as security personnel searched vehicles amid protests by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida. Other than police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed to keep the situation under control in the region. Drones and riot control vehicles are also on the ground and are being used to get an all-around view of the situation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Farmers, after their historic protest in Delhi three years ago, are preparing for another in the capital. Two separate protests are on the cards. The first began on Thursday, with farmers from Noida and Greater Noida demanding higher compensation and developed plots for their acquired land. In the other, farmers in Haryana and Punjab plan a tractor march on Tuesday, demanding laws for Minimum Support Price (MSP), pensions, crop insurance, and the withdrawal of FIRs from the 2020 protest.

Precautions taken

Section 144 imposed amid farmers' march

To avoid any untoward incident, a heavy security detail has been put in place at all Noida-Delhi borders, an officer told ANI. "Section 144 has been imposed, and all borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security deployment at all borders. Arrangements have been made so that people do not face any trouble," the officer said. "We are in talks with the farmers. All the vehicles are being checked," he added.

Traffic updates

Slow traffic reported across Noida-Greater Noida region

According to reports, traffic is mostly slow on numerous routes, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND, due to the protest. Barriers have also been installed at all borders of the national capital, given the protest by farmers. Meanwhile, senior officials and other personnel are present at various locations to control the traffic.

Abadi plots

Why are the farmers protesting

Since December 2023, farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting, seeking increased compensation and developed plots for land acquired by local authorities. Led by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, they demand 10% of abadi land. Farmers from over 40 villages have camped in Noida for five months, with a two-month squat outside the Noida Authority's Sector 6 office.