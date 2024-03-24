Next Article

Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks Centre, PM Modi ahead of 2024 polls

Should call Modi '28 paisa PM': Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:48 am Mar 24, 202410:48 am

What's the story Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration on Saturday for alleged bias in fund allocation. While addressing separate rallies in Theni and Ramanathapuram, Udhayanidhi claimed that Tamil Nadu gets a mere 28 paise in return for every rupee the state contributes in tax. "Now, onwards, we should call the prime minister 28 paisa PM," he said.

Udhayanidhi's claims

Udhayanidhi critiques Centre's education policy and fund distribution

Udhayanidhi's critique also encompassed the Centre's implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), which he believes is an attempt to "destroy the future of children in Tamil Nadu." The DMK leader further accused the Centre of bias against Tamil Nadu regarding fund distribution, developmental projects, and the banning of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in the state. These claims form part of his wider critique of perceived fiscal disparity.

Overlooked projects

Udhayanidhi draws attention to overlooked developmental projects

In a symbolic demonstration against the alleged neglect of developmental projects, the state minister reportedly showcased a brick from AIIMS Madurai. This act was designed to underscore that the AIIMS Madurai project has not advanced beyond its foundation-laying stage. Construction of the project began on March 5, five years after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on January 27, 2019.

Modi's visits

'PM Modi visits Tamil Nadu only when elections are near'

The DMK minister also accused the prime minister of visiting the state only when elections were on the horizon. To recall, Udhayanidhi kicked up a political storm last year when he compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue while advocating for its elimination. Polling for the 39 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in a single phase on April 19 in Tamil Nadu, with votes scheduled to be counted on June 4.

TN polls

Know about upcoming Lok Sabha poll battle in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will see a three-way battle between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and a coalition led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Led by PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a goal of securing 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and is working to secure 400 for the NDA.