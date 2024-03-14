Next Article

The announcement comes amid ongoing farmer protests

Rahul Gandhi unveils Congress' five-point plan for farmers

By Shikha Chaudhry 07:18 pm Mar 14, 202407:18 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced a five-point "Kisan Nyay" guarantee aimed at addressing farmers' concerns. The announcement comes amid ongoing farmer protests over a set of demands that includes a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The Congress's proposed guarantees include legal status for MSP under the Swaminathan Commission formula and creation of a permanent "Agriculture Loan Waiver Commission." The Swaminathan Commission had suggested that the MSP be at least 50% higher than the weighted average cost of production.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In the run-up to 2024 elections, the Congress has been been unveiling its poll promises, hoping to garner maximum support from voters. Some of the promises made by the party in the recent days include job creation for the unemployed youth and financial assistance to women from poor families in many states. It has also promised to conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power.

Other promises

What are the other promises

The other promises are direct payment to farmers in case of crop loss, a new import-export policy favoring farmers, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) removal from agricultural commodities. The Congress also launched its ambitious "Nari Nyay Guarantee" on Tuesday, promising to provide Rs. 1 lakh in financial help to women from low-income families. Last week, Gandhi announced five electoral promises targeting young voters, including a guaranteed apprenticeship for all degree/diploma holders with a stipend of Rs. 1 lakh annually.

Nashik rally

Gandhi's rally in Nashik promises relief for farmers

Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to farmers during a "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" rally in Maharashtra's Nashik earlier, promising loan waivers and exemptions from GST if the opposition wins power. "Today, the farmers of the country are being surrounded from all sides. Farmers do not get the right price for their crops, do not get insurance money in case of crop loss and the burden of GST has also been imposed on them," he said.

Twitter Post

Check out Gandhi's poll promises here

Opposition unity

Support for Gandhi's pledge from other political leaders

The rally in Nashik saw support for Gandhi's pledges from other political leaders. Nationalist Congress Party National (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar echoed Gandhi's sentiments, accusing the central government of apathy toward farmers and the agriculture sector. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed solidarity with Gandhi in his struggle to fight for people's causes. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is part of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).