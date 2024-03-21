Next Article

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma wrote to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighting his concerns

Congress leader Anand Sharma questions party's stand on caste census

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:47 pm Mar 21, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has written a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing his concerns about the party's active campaign for a "caste census." As a member of the Congress Working Committee, Sharma emphasized that the party had "never participated in or supported identity politics." He conveyed that this shift from the party's "historic stance" is causing discomfort among many members.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has on several occasions highlighted the party's resolve to conduct a caste census in the country if voted to power. Emphasizing this, Kharge has stated that a nationwide census would be conducted to evaluate the socio-economic and political standing of various communities. Recently, the Congress unveiled five NYAY guarantees in its manifesto, including "Hissedari Nyay," which advocates for an exhaustive social, economic, and caste census.

Caste census

Sharma questions caste census as remedy to inequality

In his letter, Sharma argued that a caste census "cannot be a cure-all...a solution for unemployment and existing inequalities." He said this change in focus could potentially divert attention from addressing these urgent issues. He also quoted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 1980 Lok Sabha elections slogan—"Na jaat par na paat par, Mohar lagegi Haath par"—and a 1990 speech by former PM Rajiv Gandhi where he expressed worries about defining caste to institutionalize casteism in India to strengthen his argument.

'Disregarding legacies'

Sharma advises against deviating from party's historic stance

Sharma warned that deviating from the party's historic position could be viewed as disregarding the legacies of Indira and Rajiv. He also suggested it could be interpreted as a critique of successive Congress governments' efforts to uplift disadvantaged sections of society. The senior leader encouraged the Congress to reassert its role as a builder of national consensus and work towards a harmonious society.

Opposition alliance

Sharma underlines mutual concerns over caste census

Sharma also noted that issues such as gender justice, unemployment, inflation, and escalating inequality are mutual concerns of the Congress and its alliance partners. However, he observed that the national caste census has become a prominent issue in electoral discussions. While some alliance parties have long engaged in caste-based politics, Sharma stressed that Congress' policy on social justice is grounded in understanding the complexities of Indian society.

History

Sharma, a key figure in Congress's G-23 group

Sharma—a key figure in the Congress's G-23 group—was one of the party leaders that penned a letter to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2020, urging for organizational reforms. His disconnect from the party leadership intensified in 2022 when, prior to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, he stepped down as the chairperson of a poll committee. In his resignation, Sharma cited feeling "humiliated" due to "insults...deliberate exclusions." Despite this, he eventually reengaged with the party's campaign as the elections approached.