PM Modi crippling Congress financially, alleges Sonia Gandhi

By Chanshimla Varah 01:40 pm Mar 21, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of a "systematic effort to cripple Congress financially" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly," Gandhi said during a rare appearance at a press conference at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi. This issue affects not just the Congress but democracy itself, she added.

Doing our best to maintain poll campaign's effectiveness: Gandhi

Sonia's statement referred to the party's claim last month that the Income Tax Department froze Rs. 115 crore in its bank accounts following a tax demand of Rs. 210 crore as dues and penalty for 2018-19 financial year. While there was no official word from the department, reports stated that "it was a routine process against anyone who hasn't paid income tax dues." "Even under these...challenging circumstances...we are doing our...best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign," she said.

Sonia hits out at 'unconstitutional' electoral bonds

"On one hand, there is the Electoral Bond issue, which has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Electoral bonds benefit the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) hugely. On the other hand, the finances of the principal opposition party, the INC, are under a determined assault," she said. "This, we all believe, is unprecedented and undemocratic," she added. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were also present at the press conference.

Watch: Sonia addresses media in Delhi

BJP accused of hoarding election resources by Congress

Congress President Kharge also accused the BJP of hoarding election resources and attempting to prevent the Congress from contesting in elections by financially attacking it. He stressed that for democracy to work effectively, elections must be conducted fairly. "It shouldn't be that ED (Enforcement Directorate), I-T and other autonomous bodies are controlled. In the last few days, after intervention by SC (Supreme Court), the facts about electoral bonds which have emerged have hurt the image of the country," Kharge said.

Congress's election promises and BJP's campaign strategy

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has made five guarantees focusing on youth, women, workers, farmers, and marginalized sections. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4. The first phase will begin on April 19, and polling for the seventh phase will conclude on June 1.