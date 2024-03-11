Next Article

The 19-km-long stretch is a major project aimed at reducing traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurugram

PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of India's first 8-lane expressway

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:02 pm Mar 11, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, which was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs. 4,100 crore. The 19-km-long stretch is a major project aimed at reducing traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana on National Highway 48. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 112 national highway projects across India, totaling Rs. 1 lakh crore.

Features

Expressway to boost connectivity to Delhi airport, Gurugram

The new portion of Dwarka Expressway offers direct access to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the Gurugram Bypass, per officials. It will connect Shiv Murti near IGI Airport to the Kherki Daula toll, offering a fast and improved commuting option for people traveling from Gurugram to Delhi. The eight-lane access-controlled expressway is the first of its kind in India. It includes a unique 34-metre-wide elevated road supported by single pillars over a length of nine km.

Project

Project first envisioned in 2006

The project was first envisioned by the Haryana government in 2006 but suffered delays and challenges due to land acquisition concerns and legal cases. However, the rising demand for houses in the New Gurgaon area, combined with the need for improved connectivity, pushed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to step in. In 2016, the Dwarka Expressway was declared a national highway, and the NHAI revised the project to include an elevated expressway with the original road running beneath.

Major projects

Other major projects unveiled

Other key projects being Modi virtually launched by PM Modi include the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II in Delhi, three packages of Lucknow Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh, and the Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh. He also inaugurated the Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (two packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh and projects in Karnataka. Additionally, 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crore are being inaugurated in various states.

Twitter Post

Watch: Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for multiple projects

Foundation stone laying

Foundation stones for future projects

PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for several national highway projects, including 14 segments of the Bengaluru-Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh and six packages of the Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur Section of NH-748A in Karnataka, among others. An official statement noted that these projects will "significantly contribute toward the growth of the national highway network" and help boost trade and job opportunities.

Twitter Post

Watch: Visuals of Dwarka Expressway shared by Nitin Gadkari