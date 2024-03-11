Next Article

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested last month

Sandeshkhali row: CBI summons Shahjahan Sheikh's close aides

By Riya Baibhawi 02:38 pm Mar 11, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned nine close associates of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before it on Monday. All these individuals are suspected to have played a part in the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid on Sheikh's property in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The raid was part of the agency's ongoing investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last week, the Calcutta High Court handed over Sheikh's custody to the CBI. The Central agency has been investigating three cases related to the attack on ED, which involved a mob of nearly 1,000 people. While it continues to examine Sheikh's involvement in the attack, it also suspects the involvement of the nine individuals related to the former TMC MP. All of them are reportedly believed to have incited the crowd to target the ED team during the raid.

Sheikh's arrest

Sheikh was arrested after 55 days on the run

Currently, Sheikh remains in CBI custody until March 14 after being arrested by Bengal state police on February 29. He was on a run for 55 days. He faces accusations of sexual violence and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali. Amidst the controversy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC suspended him for six years. Initially, a local court had sent him to police custody for 10 days.

Nushrat

TMC drops Nussrat Jahan from electoral race amidst Sandeshkhali row

Meanwhile, the TMC has dropped Nussrat Jahan from contesting the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat amid the Sandeshkhali row. She had come under fire recently for not visiting Sandeshkhali, which comes comes under Basirhat constituency. The party has fielded Nurul Islam in place of Jahan. Notably, the Sandeshkhali incident has become the latest flashpoint between the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 elections. Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accused TMC of protecting Shiekh.

PM Modi

PM Modi targets Bengal government over Sandeshkhali incident

Recently, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal CM Banerjee at a rally in her stronghold, North 24 Parganas district. Referring to the Sandeshkhali controversy involving Sheikh, he said women in Bengal were outraged and the "storm from Sandeshkhali" would reach every corner of the state. The prime minister also gave the BJP's war cry in Bengali, "Ei baar, 400 paar, NDA sarkar, 400 paar" (This time it will be the NDA government with 400 seats)."