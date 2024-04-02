Next Article

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is contesting for a seat in the Mysore-Kodagu constituency

'Mysuru Maharaja' Yaduveer Wadiyar 'doesn't own house, car or land'

What's the story Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the successor to Mysuru's erstwhile royal lineage, has recently made his assets public. This revelation is part of his nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections. Wadiyar, also known as YKC, is contesting for a seat in the Mysore-Kodagu constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket. Interestingly, his election affidavit reveals that he does not own a house, land or even a car.

Asset details

Breakdown of Wadiyar's assets and family wealth

The affidavit further details Wadiyar's assets, estimated to be around ₹5 crore. His wife, Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, and a dependent individual hold assets valued at ₹1.04 crore and ₹3.64 crore respectively. The documents also disclose that YKC owns gold and silver jewelry worth ₹3.39 crore, while his wife possesses precious metals valued at ₹1.02 crore.

Political journey

Wadiyar's political aspirations and family legacy

The 32-year-old successor of the Mysuru royal family, YKC, will be competing directly against Congress candidate M Lakshmana in the upcoming elections. The BJP announced YKC as their candidate for Karnataka last month, replacing two-term incumbent MP Pratap Simha. Notably, Wadiyar is not the first member of his family to venture into politics; his predecessor Srikantadatta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar had previously run for elections on both the Congress and the BJP tickets between 1984 and 2004.

Royal succession

Wadiyar's ascension to the Mysuru royal throne

YKC was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar over a year after her husband and YKC's predecessor, SDNR, passed away in 2013. An economics graduate from the University of Massachusetts, YKC was declared the new "maharaja" of the 600-year-old Wadiyar dynasty in 2015 when he was just 23 years old. This marked his official ascension to the throne of Mysuru's former royal lineage.