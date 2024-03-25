Next Article

Mysuru paints supplies indelible ink to 30 countries

By Riya Baibhawi 04:32 pm Mar 25, 202404:32 pm

What's the story As over 900 million voters gear up to participate in the high-voltage 2024 elections, the onus to protect its integrity is on a single product, the indelible purple ink. The special product, manufactured exclusively by Mysore Paints And Varnish Limited, is applied to voters' fingers after they cast their votes. This ink, primarily made from Silver Nitrate, leaves a lasting purple mark that persists for about two weeks and is virtually impossible to erase once exposed to sunlight.

Supply

2.7 million vials of indelible ink supplied

With the Lok Sabha and some state assembly elections just around the corner, Mysore Paints And Varnish Limited has sent out a whopping 2.7 million vials of indelible ink. "We've not had a single rejection this year," shared Vishalakshi K, the company's quality control manager, underscoring the confidence and dependability linked with their product.

Vial costs

Each vial is priced ar Rs. 174 by ECI

The demand for indelible ink varies across India, with Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest population, placing the biggest order. Conversely, Lakshadweep, a tiny island territory, requested a mere 110 vials, making it the smallest order. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the cost per vial at Rs. 174, providing Mysore Paints with revenue exceeding US$7 million (Rs. 5.8 crore) from this election alone.

Non-erasable

Multiple attempts to erase the ink

Interestingly, over 30 countries regularly order the Mysore Paints' ink for their own electoral uses, making it a highly sought-after product in international markets. There have been many voters who have tried to erase the ink using various substances like micellar water, lemon juice, and raw papaya sap, but will little success. To ensure these fraudsters' plans are foiled, Mohammed Irfan, the company's managing director, said election officials must wipe voters' fingers clean before applying the ink.

History

Mysore Paints was established in 1937

Established in 1937 by Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar of Mysore province, under the name of Mysore Lac & Paint Works, the company began with lac production from forests near Mysuru and Nagarhole. Aimed at local employment, laborers harvested scarlet resin from lac insects. Over time, it grew and today it aids 30 countries to conduct their elections, including Thailand, South Africa, and Singapore amongst others. The formula for this special ink was patented by the firm in 1962.