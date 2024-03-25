Next Article

MP BJP minister said chemicals in gulal may have triggered the fire

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:55 pm Mar 25, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the chemicals in "gulal," a colored powder used in rituals and during Holi, may have caused the fire at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain earlier in the day. According to reports, the incident took place in the garbhagriha of the temple during the "bhasma aarti" at around 5:50am. At least 14 people were reportedly injured in the fire.

Injury status

Vijayvargiya providdes status of injured

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also provided an update on the health of the victims admitted to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore for treatment. "It seems all the injured at SAIMS are out of danger, But they will be under observation for the next 24 hours," he told reporters. He further stated that the Ujjain magistrate had ordered an inquiry into the incident and that the cause of the fire would be determined soon.

Modi's reaction

PM Modi reacts to Ujjain temple fire

After Monday morning's mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern for those injured. Labeling the incident as "distressing," Modi extended his wishes for a swift recovery for all victims. "The mishap at Ujjain's Mahakal temple is deeply distressing. I pray for a quick recovery of all those injured in this unfortunate event," the PM's office tweeted.

Porbe underway

Investigation underway into matter: MP CM

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the incident regrettable and vowed that those found culpable would face consequences. "I have initiated a magisterial investigation and will ensure such incidents do not recur," declared Yadav. District officials are currently probing whether the color used in the celebrations had a chemical component that accelerated the spread of the fire.

Victim details

CM Yadav's son, daughter narrowly escape Mahakal Temple fire

It was reported earlier that CM Yadav's son and daughter narrowly escaped Monday's mishap at the Mahakal Temple. They were allegedly present a short distance from the incident site when the fire broke out. Among those injured are five priests who were present during the aarti and have been identified as chief priest of Bhasmarti Sanjay Guru, Ansh Purohit, Vikas Pujari, Manoj Pujari, servant Mahesh Sharma, and Chintaman Gehlot.