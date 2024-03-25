Next Article

At least 14 people were injured in the Mahakal fire

14 injured in fire at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on Holi

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:49 am Mar 25, 202409:49 am

What's the story At least 14 people were injured after a fire broke out at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, reports said. The incident took place during the "bhasma aarti," a ritual integral to the Holi celebrations. According to reports, the fire originated from the innermost shrine of the temple, known as the garbhagriha (womb chamber).

Details

District official verifies incident, injured undergoing treatment

Among those injured are five priests who were present during the aarti. They have been identified as chief priest of Bhasmarti Sanjay Guru, Ansh Purohit, Vikas Pujari, Manoj Pujari, servant Mahesh Sharma, and Chintaman Gehlot. According to district official Neeraj Kumar Singh all victims were taken to the nearby district hospital for treatment.

Twitter Post

Visuals from Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Mohan Yadav's family

CM Yadav's son, daughter narrowly escape Mahakal Temple fire: Report

There are also reports that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's son and daughter narrowly escaped Monday morning's mishap. They were reportedly present at a short distance from the incident site when the fire broke out. At this point, no further details have been disclosed regarding the cause of the fire or the condition of those injured in the mishap.