The incident in Chikkaballapur prompted a visit by a state government team to the school, NDTV reported. The team interacted with the students and recorded their statements. In one of the earlier incidents, students were sent down toilet pits in a residential school in Kolar district. In another, self-cleaning duties were enforced at a government school in Bengaluru. Another incident was reported from Shivamogga in December 2023, where students were forced to clean school toilets.

After the video of the Shivamogga incident went viral, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had issued a warning to "those forcing children to undertake such tasks." Shivakumar also warned of strict action against authorities found responsible. The headmistress of the Shivamogga school was later suspended. The back-to-back incidents have triggered calls for immediate action to prevent further occurrences.

The surge in such incidents had also prompted the Karnataka Department of Public Education to issue an order banning government schools from forcing students to clean toilets. It also warned of disciplinary and criminal action against offenders. The department has clarified that students can be engaged "only in academic, sports and co-curricular activities" and not for cleaning toilets. It also instructed School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) to prioritize school grants for the maintenance of toilets followed by other utilities.