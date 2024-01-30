Extended delay

6-hour delay at airport

The flight—initially set to depart at 10:20 pm—was delayed by over three hours, leaving Pathak and his family waiting at the airport for over six hours. During this time, ground staff and Central Industrial Security Force personnel appeared unprepared to handle pet-related concerns, he said. He added: "Despite the huge delay the airport staff was adamant on not letting the pet ever out of the container." He also flagged lack of facilities at the airport for pets to relieve themselves.

Ordeal continues

In-flight challenges and untrained crew

Onboard the flight, Pathak found the crew to be "untrained" and "unprofessional" with several communication difficulties. "There is no 'special seat' to accommodate for pet travel, not one even the last seat," he said. He added that boarding took 40 minutes during which his pet got heated up. The couple was also sweating because the ACs weren't on. He added that his dog cried for the first 45 minutes of the flight and wasn't allowed to sit in his lap.

Airlines' statement

Akasa Air responds to viral post

Pathak's post gained traction as he tagged Animal Welfare Society India and PETA, calling for accountability and improvements in Akasa Air's pet services. "If this is the treatment given to dogs in the cabin, I cannot imagine what treatment is given to those travelling in the cargo," Pathak stated. In response, Akasa Air expressed regret. "Hi, we've taken this up with our team, and they will connect with you soon. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you," it said.