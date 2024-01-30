Twitter Post

Take a look at the statue here

Details

Ramdev's statue is aimed at sparking global interest in yoga

In 2018, Ramdev collaborated with Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London, providing photographs and measurements to a 20-member team for his wax statue. He shared images, including a yoga pose of Vrikshasana, the pose replicated in the statue. Despite initial hesitation, Ramdev embraced the idea, expressing hope that the statue would spark curiosity about yoga among international tourists, according to a 2018 Times of India report.

Pose

What is the 'Vrikshasana' pose and its significance?

The wax figure showcases Ramdev in the Vrikshasana pose, where one stands on a single leg while the other is bent with the foot's sole resting against the thigh, and hands joined and raised above the head. Its name originates from the Sanskrit word "vriksha," meaning tree. This pose embodies qualities such as mercy, generosity, flexibility, tolerance, strength, endurance, balance, and grace. These qualities help individuals achieve overall growth in life.

Other celebrities

Wax statues of a distinguished lineup of Indian personalities

Madame Tussauds Museum, with branches worldwide, showcases wax statues of prominent figures across various fields. Baba Ramdev's wax statue joins a distinguished lineup of Indian personalities at the museum. Figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif are among those honored with wax likenesses.

Controversies

Glance: Controversies surrounding Swami Ramdev

Swami Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved's brand ambassador, is a well-known figure in India's Ayurvedic field and a yoga advocate. He is often credited with making yoga famous around the globe. However, the 58-year-old has faced controversies surrounding his opinions on modern medicine, yoga, ayurveda, and religion. Ramdev's stance on COVID-19 treatment sparked a significant dispute when Patanjali Ayurved introduced a drug called Coronil, which was later banned and withdrawn.