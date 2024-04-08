Next Article

In an interview with the Assam Tribune, the PM talked about collective responsibility to deal with Manipur situation sensitively

Timely intervention by Centre improved Manipur's situation: PM Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:08 pm Apr 08, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the timely intervention by the state and central government led to the marked improvement in the violence-hit Manipur. In an interview with the Assam Tribune, the PM stressed the need for collective responsibility to deal with Manipur situation sensitively. He specifically mentioned Home Minister Amit Shah's active involvement, who was "stationed in Manipur during peak conflict times" and conducted "over 15 meetings with various stakeholders" to facilitate resolution.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence that erupted between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis last year on May 3 over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis, who constitute 53% of the state's population, are concerned regarding the "influx of illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Meanwhile, tribals like Nagas and Kukis are worried about losing their ancestral lands. Over 200 people have been killed in the conflict, and over 50,000 have been displaced.

Sustained assistance

Central government's consistent support to Manipur

Modi further detailed how the Centre has consistently offered necessary support to the state government during this crisis. "The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state," the prime minister added. Notably, several opposition parties, including the Congress have raised concerns about PM's absence from the strife-torn northeastern state.

Opposition critique

Congress, BJP clash over manifesto

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed once more over the former's newly unveiled manifesto. K Meghachandra, Manipur Congress chief, and the party's Lok Sabha candidate for the Inner Manipur seat, Professor Bimol Akoijam, responded to the BJP's criticism regarding the usage of the term "administrative settlement" that will be brought to the state in their manifesto. Meghachandra labeled the BJP's critique as misleading election propaganda, asserting that it was misinterpreting the essence of the manifesto.

Ahead of polls

Congress to approach Manipur CEO

Congress also expressed dissatisfaction with the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur for not taking action against complaints about the model code of conduct being defied within the bungalow of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Meghachandra said a formal complaint would be lodged against the Chief Electoral Officer with the Election Commission of India if prompt action is not taken.