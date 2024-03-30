Next Article

Congress MLA's sexist remark sparks row

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:37 pm Mar 30, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has sparked a debate with his comments on Gayathri Siddeshwara, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Davangere parliamentary seat in Karnataka. During a party gathering, Shivashankarappa questioned Siddeshwara's qualifications and her ability to address public issues effectively. "It's one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen, the opposition party doesn't have the strength to talk in front of the public," the 92-year-old MLA reportedly said.

Siddeshwara's response

BJP candidate responds to Congress MLA's remarks

Reacting to Shivashankarappa's remarks, the saffron party candidate highlighted women's accomplishments in various fields. Siddeshwara criticized his outdated views on women, stating that they are not confined to the kitchen but are making strides in all professions. Furthermore, the BJP leader also emphasized that women today are even "flying in the sky," indicating their progress and achievements across different sectors.

ECI complaint

BJP files complaint against Congress MLA's comments

Following the controversial remarks by Shivashankarappa, the BJP also filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Party spokesperson Malavika Avinash expressed shock at the veteran leader's comments, especially considering that his daughter-in-law is also running for office. Avinash also called for an apology from the grand old party and accused the party of perpetuating a "typical traditional conventional mindset which speaks so lowly of women."

2024 polls

Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases

Earlier this month, the ECI announced the dates for the 2024 general election. Polling will start on April 19, and the results will be announced on June 4. While the ruling BJP hopes to bag 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it is seeking to win 370 for the party itself. Meanwhile, opposition parties have merged under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the ruling NDA regime.