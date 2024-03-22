Next Article

Kejriwal was arrested by ED after questioning on Thursday night

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Will AAP survive the crisis?

By Riya Baibhawi 02:21 pm Mar 22, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The arrest is the biggest crisis the AAP has faced since its inception in 2012—specially in the backdrop of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP has maintained that Kejriwal will remain the Delhi CM and will continue to govern from behind bars, the party will still need a leader on the ground ahead of the crucial elections.

Kejriwal's arrest

Kejriwal becomes first sitting CM to be arrested

Notably, Kejriwal's arrest marks the first time a sitting chief minister is arrested by a law enforcement agency. He's the third AAP leader detained in this case, following Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Satyender Jain, another senior AAP figure, was detained for alleged disproportionate asset acquisition. All these leaders resigned after being denied bail, implying potential constitutional and legal hurdles if Kejriwal chooses to govern from jail.

Next in line

Here are all who could succeed Kejriwal

Atishi, currently number two in the AAP ranks, could be the next Delhi CM, reports indicated. She holds a maximum number of profiles in the incumbent Delhi government. However, the Delhi minister on Thursday night said, "Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi... there are no two ways about it." Other potential successors include Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, it would be tough to match Kejriwal's stature.

2024 elections

Detentions could influence AAP's electoral performance

The timing of these detentions, just before the Lok Sabha elections, could potentially harm the party's performance. The party's campaigns in Delhi and Gujarat, where it is contesting four and two seats respectively, are centred around Kejriwal with slogans like, "Sansad Mein Bhi Kejriwal, Toh Dilli Hogi Aur Khush Haal" and "Gujarat Mein Bhi Kejriwal." Amidst this turmoil, the AAP leaders are likely to capitalize on Kejriwal's arrest for their advantage in the poll battle.

Kejriwal's petition

Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED arrest in SC

In the latest development in the case, Kejriwal on Friday withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court against his arrest. Senior attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, informed the court that the AAP supremo is abandoning the plea since it clashes with the remand. Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night after he skipped the ninth ED summons, and the apex court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. Following the arrest, he approached the SC, challenging the move.