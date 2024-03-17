Next Article

Polls in both states will be held on April 19

Counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly elections changed

By Chanshimla Varah 04:42 pm Mar 17, 202404:42 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has changed the date of counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls. Instead of June 4, the new date is now set for June 2, as the terms of both legislative assemblies will end on that day. The schedule for the parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim remains the same, with vote counting still set for June 4. Polls in both states will be held on April 19.

Statement

Terms of both legislative assemblies end on June 2

"ECI is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the ECI's statement read. "The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024," it added.

Twitter Post

Check out the ECI press release here

Election dates

ECI announces dates for LS polls

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Polls will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13, Sikkim on April 19, Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, and Odisha on May 13.