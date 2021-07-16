COVID-19: Sikkim bans socio-religious, entertainment activities for a month

The Sikkim government on Thursday imposed a ban on all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities for a month due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Only in-house puja or rituals will be allowed, while there will be a complete ban on visitors to any religious place or institution in Sikkim.

Practice of serving food during last rites is also prohibited

According to the officials, marriage ceremonies, pujas, birthday parties, and get-togethers will remain banned for the next 30 days, both in urban and rural areas of the Himalayan state. "The practice of serving food and beverages during funerals and last rites has also been prohibited for the next 30 days," the officials said.

An awareness campaign will be carried out throughout the state to urge the people to adopt COVID-19 appropriate behavior, and those violating COVID-19 guidelines will be penalized. No special permits, other than for health and police personnel, will be issued during the period. The police will also enforce the odd-even rule for vehicles without any exception.

Notably, Sikkim is one of the worst-affected states recording a daily COVID-19 positivity rate of nearly 20% during the second wave of the pandemic despite over 60% of the adult population being vaccinated with the first dose.

Criteria for declaring containment zones in urban and rural areas

To contain the spread of the pandemic, it was decided that from now on if any person in a ward or village tests positive for coronavirus, the entire ward will be declared a containment zone, and strict measures will be enforced to prevent further spread of the virus. In the case of urban or semi-urban areas or towns, the entire building will be contained.