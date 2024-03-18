Next Article

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar is still struggling with seat-sharing arrangements

Lok Sabha polls: Mahagathbandhan in Bihar faces 'conflict' over seat-sharing

By Riya Baibhawi 05:40 pm Mar 18, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Even as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections near, the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar is still struggling with seat-sharing arrangements. Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's departure from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in January has significantly impacted the opposition's dynamics, complicating their negotiations further. According to reports, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Left parties are all vying for the same parliamentary constituencies among the 40 available seats in Bihar.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just two days afer the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections. The upcoming general elections, to be conducted in seven phases, will witness a high-voltage battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying for a third term, while the Congress-led INDIA has formed a united front against the saffron party.

For seat-sharing talks

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav heads to Delhi for meeting

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will travel to Delhi later on Monday for crucial seat-sharing talks with the Congress and the Left representatives. Reports said that the RJD aims to contest from 28 seats, while the Congress and the Left are interested in nine and three seats respectively. Disagreements still persist over seats like East Champaran, Nawada, Hajipur, Gopalganj, and Katihar, among others.

NDA talks

BJP to contest 17 seats in Bihar Lok Sabha polls

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will contest 17 seats while JD(U) will field candidates in 16 constituencies. The remaining seven constituencies will see candidates from the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies in the NDA. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan alliance faces internal turbulence as three MLAs tendered their resignations from their primary membership just ahead of the elections, including two from the RJD and one from the Congress.

In 2019

BJP won 22 seats in Bihar

The 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar will cast their votes in seven phases from April 19 through June 1, with results to be announced on June 4. In the last general election, the BJP won 22 seats, while CM Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) secured 16. Bihar is poised for an intense electoral battle as the JD(U) once again aligns with the BJP, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest against the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Nitish Kumar defection

Nitish Kumar left the INDIA bloc in January

In January, Kumar resigned as Bihar CM, ending his 18-month alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. After exiting the Mahagathbandhan alliance, he staked a claim to form a new government with the backing of the BJP. Following which, Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a record ninth time in Raj Bhavan, Patna. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Election Schedule

Election Commission releases election timetable

On Saturday, the ECI announced the dates for the 2024 elections. The polls will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19. The results for all elections, including by-elections, assembly elections, and general elections will be announced on June 4. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is now in effect. It will stay in place until the Lok Sabha election results are declared.