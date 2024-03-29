Next Article

PM Modi and Bill Gates had a conversation on Friday

Modi-Bill Gates conversation: PM vows to bridge India's digital divide

By Riya Baibhawi 01:12 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, telling him about his goal to eliminate digital disparity in the country. The PM emphasized the importance of digital public infrastructure and expressed his ambition for even the most remote villages to have access to essential technologies. "When I used to hear about the digital divide across the world, I decided that I wouldn't let any such thing happen in India," he stated.

Women in tech

PM Modi highlights women's role in tech adoption

PM Modi highlighted the increasing acceptance of new technology by women in India, irrespective of their socio-economic status. "Women are more open to adopting new technology... Whenever we develop a tech aligned with their requirements, they are quick to respond and quick to accept," he said. He cited the "Namo Drone Didi" initiative, which aimed to help three crore underprivileged women in India earn Rs. 1,00,000 annually. It also focussed on instigating a psychological shift and empowering rural women.

AI importance

PM Modi discusses AI's significance in industrial revolution

The conversation, which happened days after PM Modi attended the Startup Mahakumbh, also focussed on Artificial Intelligence. Expressing optimism about India's prospects during the ongoing fourth industrial revolution, PM Modi stated, "I am confident that India will gain a lot during this period. AI is very important." Gates in turn, said, "India is bringing in technology in a way that it should be available for everyone." The entrepreneur also lauded India's one-of-a-kind "digital government."

Climate change

PM Modi advocates for Green GDP and cost-effective vaccines

On the topic of climate change, Modi proposed a shift in the parameters used to define development. He suggested that instead of using traditional indicators like electricity or steel usage, the world should adopt terms like green GDP and green employment. Despite his interest in technology, the PM quipped clarified, "I am not an expert but have child-like curiosity for technology." He also revealed plans to allocate funds for local research to develop cost-effective vaccines.

