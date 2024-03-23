Next Article

The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp to introduce 'Ask Meta AI' feature: How it works

By Akash Pandey 11:31 am Mar 23, 202411:31 am

What's the story WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a fresh update via the Google Play Beta Program. This update will debut a feature called 'Ask Meta AI,' presently in the works, which will empower users to input their queries directly into the search bar. This will remove the necessity to manually initiate a conversation with Meta AI, thus boosting user engagement with the artificial intelligence system.

Usefulness

Improved interaction with Meta AI in latest update

The 'Ask Meta AI' feature strives to augment user interaction by proposing prompts to kickstart inquiries from the search bar. Users can effortlessly input their queries or instructions into the search bar, enabling swift dialogs with Meta AI without needing to locate its chat. This approach saves time and enhances convenience, since users don't need to open Meta AI chat directly, making it easier than ever for users to access the capabilities of Meta AI.

What's more?

WhatsApp's progress on voice note transcription feature

Alongside 'Ask Meta AI,' WhatsApp is also developing a feature that converts voice notes into text on Android devices. This feature leverages the speech recognition functionality of smartphones to process voice notes locally, presenting the transcribed text within the same chat window. The transcription feature could be especially beneficial when audio playback of a voice message isn't feasible and may improve accessibility for users with hearing impairments.

Insights

Transcription feature upholds user privacy

The transcription feature employs on-device speech recognition to safeguard user privacy and uphold WhatsApp's commitment to end-to-end encryption for messages. This implies that even stored voice notes can be converted into text without requiring data connectivity. To activate voice note transcriptions, users will have to install 150MB of additional app data on their smartphones, as disclosed by an image shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo.