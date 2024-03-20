Next Article

The ECI kick-started the nomination process for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections

ECI issues notification for first phase of Lok Sabha elections

What's the story The Election Commission of India has kick-started the nomination process for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections—set to take place on April 19. This phase will encompass 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning across 21 states and union territories. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is March 27, with an exception for Bihar where it's extended to March 28 due to a local festival. The final date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20, while in Bihar it's April 2.

Why does this story matter?

The stage is set for a high-stakes polls battle in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for a third term, with a goal of securing 370 seats for the party and 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress and several other opposition parties have formed a united front—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—against the saffron party to contest the BJP

Constituencies detailed for first phase polling

The key constituencies going to polls in the first phase include thirty-nine seats in Tamil Nadu, twelve in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, and six in Madhya Pradesh. Other participating states are Uttarakhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya with one seat each from Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Also included are Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven-phase election schedule revealed

The Lok Sabha elections will unfold in seven phases commencing on April 19 and wrapping up on June 1. The voting for the first phase will take place on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The results for all phases will be declared on June 4.

ECI appointed 2 new election commissioners

In preparation for the polls, the ECI last week appointed two new election commissioners following Arun Goel's surprise resignation and Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement in February. Before the appointments, the ECI only had Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The ECI is responsible for conducting free and fair elections in India. The Constitution empowers the ECI with the authority to direct, supervise, and oversee elections to Parliament, state legislatures, the post of President, and the office of Vice President of India.