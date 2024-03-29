Next Article

'No wrongdoing...': CBI files closure in case against Praful Patel

By Riya Baibhawi 12:22 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed a corruption investigation against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, months after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 2017 case pertains to alleged irregularities in the leasing of aircraft by the National Aviation Corporation of India Ltd. (NACIL)-formed after the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines. In its closure report, the probe agency reportedly said that there was no "evidence of any wrongdoing" by Patel.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Several parties have alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is using federal agencies to weaken the opposition in the country. To recall, Patel played a key role in orchestrating a split in the NCP last July. He, along with Ajit Pawar and other leaders, left the party to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Acquitted in one case, Patel is still under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in a separate money laundering case involving underworld figure Iqbal Mirchi.

FIR details

Allegations of mismanagement and financial losses

The allegations, raised through a public interest litigation (PIL), accused public servants of leasing 15 expensive aircraft without having pilots ready for them. A First Information Report (FIR) stated that "Air India, to benefit private parties, dry leased four Boeing 777s for five years in 2006, whereas it was to get the delivery of its own aircraft from July 2007 onwards." This resulted in several Boeing aircraft being kept idle at an estimated loss of Rs, 840 crores between 2007-09.

Ongoing investigation

CBI filed 2 cases against Patel in 2017

Patel, who served as the civil aviation minister during the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines, was a key suspect in the case. In May 2017, the CBI filed two cases alleging abuse of power by officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation under Patel's leadership. In May 2019, the ED had told a special court that "Patel is a dear friend" of middleman Deepak Talwar who allegedly facilitated...dispersal of profit-making Air India routes to private airlines during 2008-09."

Closure report

CBI finds no evidence of wrongdoing in aircraft leasing case

The CBI had submitted its closure report on March 19, stating there is no evidence to support any wrongdoing by Patel. The court has said it will decide whether to accept the closure report or direct further investigation on April 15. Notably, another FIR related to the purchase of 111 aircraft from Boeing and financing it through loans from American and Indian banks remains open.