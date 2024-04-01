Next Article

Shahid Siddiqui announced his resignation on social media

RLD national vice president resigns over party's BJP alliance

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:04 am Apr 01, 202410:04 am

What's the story National Vice President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Shahid Siddiqui has resigned from his position in protest against the party's decision to enter into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Announcing his exit on X (formerly Twitter), Siddiqui said, "Today, when India's Constitution...democratic structure are in danger, remaining silent is a sin. I am grateful to [party chief] Jayant [Chaudhary] ji but...I am forced to distance myself from RLD."

Alliance shift

RLD's shift in political alliances

The RLD recently joined heads with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announcing its candidates for two Uttar Pradesh seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This marks a significant shift from past the party's past alliances—in 2014 the RLD allied with the Congress and in 2019, it partnered with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Twitter Post

Read Siddiqui's post here

Gaurav Samman rally

RLD chief credits PM Modi for recognizing his grandfather's contribution

Separately on Sunday, the RLD chief expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posthumously conferring the "Bharat Ratna" upon his grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Addressing a "Gaurav Samman" rally held to kickstart the NDA's Lok Sabha election campaign, Chaudhary urged the RLD and alliance leaders to dedicate themselves to the success of all NDA candidates. He expressed hope that the alliance would achieve its target of 400 seats by winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Statement

Bharat Ratna paved way for alliance: Chaudhary

In February, Chaudhary formally announced that the RLD would exit the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance and join hands with the NDA. He had stated that the "Bharat Ratna" awarded to Charan Singh paved the way for his decision. "After the Bharat Ratna honor, we are happy. This award is not limited to my family or our party; it is an honor to all the famers, the youth and the poor in our country," he had said.