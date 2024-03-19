Next Article

PM Modi claimed the Congress and DMK were swift to disparage Hindu Dharma

'Shakti' row: Congress, INDIA never criticize other religions, says Modi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:10 pm Mar 19, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of intentionally disrespecting Hinduism. Addressing a public gathering in Salem, Tamil Nadu, he brought up Rahul Gandhi's recent comments on "shakti." He claimed that the Congress and the DMK refrain from criticizing other religions but are swift to disparage Hindu Dharma. Modi further alleged that these parties expressed intentions to dismantle "Shakti"—a term symbolizing feminine and maternal power in Hinduism.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, Gandhi used the term "shakti" to challenge the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other autonomous Indian institutions. This triggered a political slugfest just two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll scheduled for the high-voltage 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying for a third term, while the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has formed a united front against the saffron party.

Modi's statement

Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for BJP: PM

PM Modi also said Tamil Nadu has made up its mind to vote for the BJP. "DMK and Congress are two sides of the same coin. DMK and Congress means—big corruption and one family rule," he said. The PM also claimed that the DMK insulted late former CM Jayalalithaa. "You...are witness to the kind of behaviour INDI alliance does with women. When...Jayalalithaa was alive you...know how DMK leaders behaved with her. This is the DMK's real face," he added.

Modi in Telangana

Modi slammed Gandhi's remarks in Telangana

On Monday, during a Lok Sabha election rally in Telangana's Jagtial, PM Modi said, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them." "Their manifesto is to finish 'shakti', and I accept the challenge," he added. "The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship 'shakti'...Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'" PM Modi said.

Rahul's remark

Gandhi's comments on 'shakti,'PM

Following the backlash from the BJP, who termed his remarks as "misogynistic", Gandhi claimed that PM Modi had twisted his words as he identified profound truth within them. On Sunday, Gandhi likened the Modi government to a "shakti," during the closing ceremony of his "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Mumbai. "We are fighting against...shakti...What is the shakti? The soul of the king in the EVM and...in ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and Income Tax department," he said.