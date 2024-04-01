Next Article

Jaishankar doubled down at the opposition over the row

Jaishankar criticizes Congress, DMK over Katchatheevu issue

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:35 am Apr 01, 202411:35 am

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has hit out at the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for their handling of the contentious Katchatheevu island issue. At a press conference on Monday, he insisted that the public deserves to know the truth behind Katchatheevu's transfer to Sri Lanka. "We know who did this, what we don't know is who hid it," he stated, implying that the two parties are trying to avoid their responsibility.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred controversy on Sunday by revealing what he described as "new facts" concerning the Congress's alleged negligence in ceding Katchatheevu. Situated in the Palk Strait, this tiny 285-acre uninhabited island lies between India and Sri Lanka—measuring approximately 1.6 kilometers in length and just over 300 meters in width. Quoting a Right to Information Act response, the BJP has accused the former government of relinquishing the island to Sri Lanka, neglecting India's territorial sovereignty and national integrity.

Historical agreement

Jaishankar's statement on Katchatheevu's transfer

Addressing the background of the issue, he emphasized that this isn't a sudden debate but a longstanding matter in both Parliament and Tamil Nadu circles. Jaishankar highlighted the 1974 agreement between India and Sri Lanka that established a maritime boundary, placing Katchatheevu under Sri Lankan jurisdiction. He also pointed out that Indian fishermen's rights were relinquished in 1976 despite assurances to Parliament that these rights were protected under the 1974 agreement.

Detention figures

Jaishankar shares statistics on detained fishermen

"The most basic recurring [aspect] is the indifference shown by the then central government and the PMs about the territory of India," said Jaishankar. He also quoted then PM Jawaharlal Nehru as writing in an observation in May 1961,"I attach no importance at all to this little island...have no hesitation in giving up our claim to it." Citing statistics from over the last two decades, Jaishankar said Sri Lanka has detained 6,184 Indian fishermen and seized 1,175 Indian fishing vessels.

Jaishankar's remark

Jaishankar doubles down on opposition

Hitting out at the opposition, the foreign minister slammed the DMK for its handling of the issue. Jaishankar said the Congress and the DMK have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility for this. "As though the situation is for today's central government to resolve, and there is no history to this or this has just happened," he added.

Twitter Post

Watch: Jaishankar's full statement here