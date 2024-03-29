Next Article

The INDIA bloc has planned a protest against Kejriwal's arrest in Central Delhi on Friday

INDIA's protest against Kejriwal's arrest: Security strengthened in Central Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:21 am Mar 29, 202410:21 am

What's the story Security has been strengthened in Central Delhi, in view of the planned protest on Friday by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, DDU Marg, and ITO area are under heavy surveillance following the CM's arrest on March 21. Barricades have been erected and police deployed on the roads leading to the BJP headquarters. Additionally, paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations in Central Delhi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal—the face of the Aam Aadmi Party—was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The move has led to a series of protests led by the AAP and joined by the party's INDIA coalition partners. The opposition has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using federal agencies to cripple the opposition ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Protest plans

India bloc plans protest against Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP had earlier announced that the INDIA bloc will stage a demonstration against Kejriwal's arrest and the electoral bonds scheme at the BJP headquarters on Friday. The bloc has also planned a rally at Ramleela Maidan on March 31. Delhi Police has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in DDU Marg and surrounding areas. While the road from ITO and Minto Road to the BJP headquarters remains open for now, it may be closed if necessary.

Protest actions

AAP's multiple protests against Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP has staged several protests outside the CM House, at ITO, Patel Chowk Metro station and Delhi Vidhan Sabha in the last week. In the assembly, AAP MLAs wore yellow T-shirts bearing "main bhi Kejriwal" and burned an effigy of the BJP to symbolize their opposition to a "dictatorship." The AAP has also launched a social media campaign under which party leaders changed their profile pictures to Kejriwal's image with the caption "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal ."

ED custody

Kejriwal's custody extended till April 1

Meanwhile, the Rouse Revenue Court in Delhi on Thursday extended the ED's custody of Kejriwal by four more days, till April 1. The AAP leader was produced in court as his six-day custodial remand with the ED came to an end. This came just a day after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal immediate relief, stating that it would not interfere with his arrest by the ED.